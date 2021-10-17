Betty J. Elliott, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born Aug. 15, 1938, in Ohio County to the late Odie and Virginia Foreman Quisenberry. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She had previously worked at G.E. and retired from Ragu. She enjoyed reading, gardening and was a great cook. Betty was a very independent woman and a wonderful role model to her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Quisenberry; son-in-law Jeff Leibfried; and a special friend, Bill Hagan.
She is survived by four daughters, Melinda Elliott, Lana Leibfried, Rhonda Embry (Curtis Merritt) and Jennifer Rouch (David); seven grandchildren, Britney Harris (Brandon), Jordan Embry (Amanda), Drew Embry (Kimmie), Brett Embry, Corrie Embry, Tyler Rouch (Alyssa Frantz) and Easton Rouch; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Carolyn Quisenberry; and nephew J.D. Quisenberry.
Betty’s family will honor her wishes with a private graveside service to be held at Hix Cemetery in Owensboro.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
