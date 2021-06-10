Betty J. Hagman, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Cloverport to the late Roy and Louise Pate Hendrickson.
As a young lady, Betty worked in the emergency room and then for Dr. Langford, an oral surgeon. For many years, she focused on being a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith and taught Sunday school for many years.
In more recent years, she worked at Wee People Day Care and First Baptist Church. Betty was also recognized as an Honorable Kentucky Colonel. She enjoyed flowers and gardening and taking care of her pets, but most of all, she loved spending time with family.
Mrs. Hagman was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Troutman; a daughter-in-law, Christine “Christy” Hagman, in 2016; and a stepsister, Bernice Davis.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, James Hagman; sons Allan Hagman of Owensboro and Chris Hagman of Louisville; grandchildren Bryce Hagman and Jessica Bramschreiber, both of Owensboro; and a great-grandson, Mason Bramschreiber.
The service will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to noon Friday. Pastor Gary Daugherty will officiate. Entombment will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented