FORDSVILLE — Betty J. Jewell, 63, of Fordsville, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Fordsville Nursing and Rehab. She was born Oct. 27, 1957, in Owensboro to the late William H. and Ruby Briley Calloway. Betty was a member of Central Baptist Church and worked in the restaurant industry.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn Brown and Natasha Morton; sons Chris Morton and Charles Calloway; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings Mitty Purcell, Johnny Calloway and Jesse Calloway; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel with burial following in Serenity Hills. Betty’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented