Betty J. Lanham, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born Oct. 24, 1936, in Daviess County to the late James Blair Cooper and Fanny Bell Payne Cooper, Betty was a sweet lady with a great sense of humor. She was a big fan of Rod Stewart and enjoyed eating with her family at Mindy’s Kitchen. Betty loved to shop and grow beautiful flowers around her porch.
In addition to her parents, Betty also was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Lynn Lanham and Jerry Dale Lanham; three brothers; and a grandson.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy (Debra) Lanham, of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Betty (Robert) Basham, of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; and a brother and two sisters.
Arrangements for Betty Lanham are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-state 4424 Vogel Rd. Ste. 25, Evansville, IN 47715.
Memories and condolences for the family of Betty Lanham may be left at www.glenncares.com.
