ROCKPORT, Ind. — Betty J. Miller, 81, of Rockport, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Willowdale Village in Dale, Indiana. Betty had been a homemaker and housekeeper for many years. She was a member and Trustee of Shiloh Church and Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Del Miller and Janet Miller.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Shiloh Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, and from 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions: Shiloh Cemetery.
Commented