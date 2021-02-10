Betty J. Mills, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1928, in Island to the late Charles and Annie Markwell. Betty was retired from General Electric and was a Christian lady who loved the Lord. Betty loved all of her grandchildren with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Leonard; and her second husband, Gene Mills.
Survivors include her children, Brenda Cauley, Carla Haire, Michael Leonard and Becky (Robin) Ford; eight grandchildren, Glynda Sterett, Wesley Curtis, Starla Shock, Dawn King, Kara Galloway, Jennifer Clark, Heath Helton and Audra Waites; 23 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; brother Larry (Eunice) Griffith; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented