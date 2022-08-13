ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Betty J. Nix, 86, of Rockport, Indiana died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Betty had worked at G.E, Branchville Prison, and had been a beautician.
Survivors: daughters, Donna (Kim) Driskell and Alana (Jim) Swanker; brothers, Roy Thomas Weatherholt and Paul Weatherholt; and her sister, Diane Vaughn.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented