ISLAND — Betty Jane Bolton, 90, of Island, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Betty Jane Miller was born October 22, 1931, in McLean County, to the late Alfred and Ora Mae Coke Miller, and was married to Weldon Jackson Bolton. Betty retired as a supervisor at Carhartt in Sebree and was a member of Island Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, dancing, and singing for both the residents and staff at Riverside.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Weldon J. Bolton, who died March 10, 1995, and by a son, Byron J. Bolton, who died May 18, 1952.
Survivors include a sister, Bonnie Boyken of Island; two nieces, Debbie Boyken-Payne (Steve) of Owensboro and Becky Lunsford (Jim) of Arnold, Missouri; and three nephews, Barry Miller (Linda) of St. Louis, Keith Boyken (Sherry) of Beech Grove, and Jeff Boyken (Wendy) of Paducah.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
Betty’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Monday.
The Betty Jane Bolton family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Riverside Resident Activity Fund, 190 Kentucky 136 East, Calhoun, KY 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Betty at musterfuneralhomes.com.
