Betty Jane Fleet, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born May 1, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio to the late James Presley Fleet and Bessie McPherson Fleet. Her family moved to Muhlenberg County in 1942. Betty was a member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church and a former member of Seven Hills Baptist Church. She was retired from the cafeteria at Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital. She formerly worked at Ferrell’s.
She is survived by her sister, Anna Fleet of Owensboro, and several cousins. A special thank you to two cousins, Carolyn May and Jeff May (Rita), for always being there for her.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, November 14, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday in New Hebron-Hunt Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form for donations to Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Sunrise Children’s Services, P.O. Box 1429, Mt. Washington, KY 40047.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
