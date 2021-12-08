INVERNESS, Fla. — Mrs. Betty Jane McCamish, 77, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Inverness, Florida. She was born April 10, 1944, in Columbus, Georgia, daughter of Harvey and Juanita (Rodeheaver) Brown.
She was a U.S. Navy veteran, who recently moved to Inverness, Florida, from Hawesville, where she resided for over 50 years. Jane enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, boating and fishing on the Ohio River. She was passionate about her faith and enjoyed reading her Bible.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Bryant Gayle McCamish; father Harvey Brown; and mother Juanita Zodun.
Survivors include her daughter, Robbie Kim (Gregory) Garvin of Inverness, Florida; brother John H. (Devona) Zodun of Forsyth, Georgia; sister Judy (Ron) Carter of Memphis, Tennessee; sister Anita Shows of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandchild Olivia Paige Garvin of Inverness, Florida; brother-in-law Dwight (Zelma) McCamish of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends who wish may send memorial donations to the local veteran’s organization of their choice in Betty Jane’s name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.HooperFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are by the Inverness Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes & Crematory.
