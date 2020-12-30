Betty Jane Miller, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. She was born June 30, 1929, in Peebles, Ohio, to the late Forest and Lula Belle Thurman Reed. Betty enjoyed babysitting, quilting and sewing, working puzzles, singing and playing her guitar. She was also a member of Good Shepherd Church.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Lester, Russell, Jack, Ronnie and Jimmie Reed; a sister, Helen Shiveley; and a niece, Jackie Englert.
Betty is survived by her nieces, Sharon (Jeff) Kimmel, Debbie Larkin and Cathy (Richie) Campbell; a sister, Rose Sharp; sister-in-law Norma Reed; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The service for Betty Miller will be private at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
The number of those attending the private visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the private visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
