Betty Jean Brown Booth, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, under the care of Western Kentucky Hospice. She was born Dec. 24, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Robert Brown and Emogene Howlett Brown. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral, president of Ladies Auxiliary BP04#, Catholic High’s Ladies Auxiliary, president of Alter’s Society, served on the parish council, liturgy chairman, Eucharistic minister and helped in the establishment of Choir and Rector of Women’s Cursillo.
She had the special gift of hospitality. As a member of the Owensboro Friendship force, she hosted many families in her home from other countries. She loved to travel with family and friends. Her family meant everything to her. She was known as “Mama Dear” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
She met her highest calling as a wife and loving mother to her eight children with devotion and tenacity. Her greatest gift, besides her love, was her example of unwavering faith.
She was proceeded in death by William H. Booth, her high school sweetheart and husband of 56 years; and her four brothers. Survivors include three sons, Billy Booth (Patty) of Owensboro, Phillip Booth (Kim) of Atlanta and Brian Booth (Karen) of Owensboro; five daughters, Judy Kimbley (Max) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Debby Booth (Tina) of Nashville, Mary Karen Booth of Cadiz, Lisa Hayden (Keavin) of Owensboro and Wendy Blakely (Steve) of Louisville; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Tony Jones officiating. A private family burial will follow. Visitation is from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Booth. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Betty Jean Brown Booth at www.haleymcginnis.com.
