JACKSON, TENNESSEE — Betty Jean Brown, 96, of Jackson, Tennessee, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at Forest Cove Nursing Home. She was born April 22, 1926, in Hancock County to the late James S. and Grace Gaddis. She worked in bookkeeping for 35 years at Citizen State Bank and Gilles Tractor Company. She loved the Lord and was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church for 87 years. She taught Sunday School and worked with The Friendship House and the Shut-In visitation.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Brown; a brother, Buddy Gaddis; and a daughter-in-law, Anna Harrison.
She is survived by two sons, Mike (Judy) Harrison of Southaven, Mississippi and M. Kevin Harrison of Jackson, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Angie (Tim) Wyatt of Slidell, Louisiana, Brad (Shelly) Harrison of Hernando, Mississippi, John Mark (Heather) Harrison of Milan, Tennessee, James (Tara) Harrison of Jackson, Tennessee, and Joanie (Dennis) Wells of New Orleans, Louisiana; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Owensboro Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Mike Harrison.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
