Betty Jean Cartwright, 83, Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at her residence with her family at her side. She was born March 4, 1937, in Daviess County to the late John Thurman and Stella Martin. Betty was a member of Union Grove Church. She enjoyed listening to and playing music.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, George Robert Martin, Billy Joe Ralph Martin, Larry Wayne Martin, Judy Faye Rodrigue and John Martin Jr.; and great-grandson, Jaxson Ryan Goatee.
Survivors include her four daughters, Shannon Swanagan (Keith), Lisa Goatee (Don), Debbie Mackey (Charlie) and Sherrie Welch; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister Roxie Jollie; and two special friends and caregivers, Cathy Pendley and Shelia Howard.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the funeral or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented