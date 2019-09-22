LANCASTER, Calif. -- Betty Jean Coffield, 81, of California, passed on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Lancaster, California. She was born Nov. 4, 1937, in Whitesville. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Coffield Sr., of 54 years in 2009.
Betty is survived by five children. Stepdaughter Ramona Milton in Georgia, Harold Coffield Jr. in Palmdale, Roxanna Miller in Idaho, James Coffield in Northern California and Rebecca Haugen in Leona Valley; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Wendell Crowe and Jordan Crowe. Betty will be missed, remembered and forever loved by her family.
Graveside services will be noon, Wednesday, Sept. 25, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Whitesville. Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
