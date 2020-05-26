Betty Jean Dowell, 89, of Owensboro, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by all her family. She was born Jan. 18, 1931, in Daviess County to the late Amber Jackson and Eunice Pearl Farmer Dunn. Betty was a member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, country music, dancing, making photo albums, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had worked at General Electric, Kentucky Electronics, Barney’s Grill, and had retired from Kresges/K-Mart as a sales clerk after 28 years of service. Betty was a member of the “After 5” homemakers club.
Betty was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Franklin Dowell Jr. on Jan. 21, 2014; daughter, Alice Jean Penrod on Oct. 11, 1999; son, Dwayne Dowell on Dec. 3, 1977; daughter, Connie Darlene McElwain on March 14, 2014; granddaughters, Marlinda Clark on July 4, 1975 and Angel Heather Clark on June 1, 1980; and her siblings, Nelly Moore, Niecie Adams, Annah Marie Breeden, Dorothy Mae Capps, and Audley Dunn.
Surviving is a son, Franklin Dowell Jr. and wife Glenda of Owensboro; two daughters, Linda Ann Walker and Diana Louise Dowell, both of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Vicki Parker of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 32 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces
and nephews.
The funeral service for Betty Dowell will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church with burial following in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
The number of those attending the visitations and funeral service for Mrs. Dowell at the funeral home and at the church shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks when entering the funeral home and the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
