CENTRAL CITY — Betty Jean Durall, 90, of Central City, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at 8:23AM at her home. Mrs. Durall was born March 28, 1930, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker, and was also retired from General Electric. She was a member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glennis Durall; brothers Elmer Doss, Pete Doss, and Buddy Doss; and sisters Donnie Shemwell and Mae Morris.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Pat (Judy) Durall; daughters Darlene Scarbro and Glenda “Sissie” (Ronnie) Whittinghill; grandchildren Steve (Kim) Newman, Paul (Laurie) Newman, Melissa Boldry, Kim (Greg) Hallum, and Parker (Cammi) Scarbro; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother Donald (Paula) Doss; and sister Linda Doss.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
