Greenville — Betty Jean Hearld, 90, of Greenville, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. Mrs. Hearld was born in Muhlenberg County on April 6, 1933. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Her husband, children, grandchildren and her dog Muffin all put a smile on her faith.
Survivors include her husband, Douglas Hearld; daughters, Holly Sue (Arthur) Wilmot and Janie Ester; grandchildren, Jordan, Kevin, Bridget, Lisa and Bryan; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
