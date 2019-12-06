Betty Jean Hill Woosley, 59, of Owensboro passed away Dec. 2, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born in Chicago on Feb. 4, 1960, to the late Reverend James C. and Dorothy M. Butler Hill. Betty was a special events coordinator for Christian Outreach Church. She was a member of Ladies of Faith and Helping Hands.
Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her brother, Bishop Earl Douglas Hill; and sister Sharron Lavone Ali.
Betty is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ralph Louis Woosley; her children, Angela (Frank) Marquez and Noah (Jor-ja) Woosley; her grandchildren, Serinity Woosley and Kage Lee Woosley; and her siblings, Carolyn Hill, James David Hill and Glenda Russell.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Carolyn Hill officiating. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Betty Jean Hill Woosley at www.haleymcginnis.com.
