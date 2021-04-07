Betty Jean Johnson, 91, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home. She was born in Estill County on Oct. 19, 1929, to the late the Rev. Leonard Sr. and Lena Parish Norris. Betty was a homemaker and member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. On March 11, 1950, Betty Johnson married the love of her life, Joseph Louis Johnson. Along with being a wife, Betty loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and enjoyed dancing.
Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 16, 2019; her son-in-law, Warren Sutherland; and her siblings, Nancy Lucas and Leonard Norris Jr.
Betty is survived by her children, Pat Johnson, Bill (Carolyn) Johnson, Betty Jo (Jim) Mattingly, Carol Johnson, Mary Johnson and Angie Johnson; her grandchildren, John Dunn, Kay Johnson, Scott (Svetlane) Johnson, David (Rachel) Roberts, Haley (Keith) Cadimas, Valerie (Jeremy) Brown, Ashley (Jimmy) Drury, Jimmy (Taylor) Mattingly and Joel (Aja) Mattingly; and 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church with Father Will Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the church.
All who wish to honor Betty at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Johnson.
