BREMEN — Betty Jean Jones, 55, of Bremen, died Thursday, May 18, 2023, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro with family by her side. She was a homemaker.
Survivors: daughter, Makayla (Richard) Schaeffer; brother, Dennis (Angie) Jones; and sister, Angie (Randy) Bartley.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
