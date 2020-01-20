Betty Jean Lindsey, 63, of Owensboro, passed away on Jan. 18, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 18, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Robert and Addie Cheek Hall. Betty was a member of New Life Church and was a strong Christian woman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jason Allen Hall in 2007; and a brother, Sammy Hall in 2004.
She is survived by a son, Jeremy King, of Greenville; daughter Jeannie Hastie, of Owensboro; five grandchildren; and a sister, Janet Horn (Eddie).
Services will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Betty Lindsey Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
