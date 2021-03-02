Betty Jean Miller, 90, of Owensboro, was welcomed to Heaven Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was surrounded by family as she passed peacefully from this life.
Betty Jean hails from Knottsville, where she was born to the late Firman and Virginia “Ginny” Mattingly in December of 1930. The oldest of five children, Betty got an early start caring for and spoiling rotten anyone younger than herself. She had perfected these skills by the time she married her sweetheart, Johnny Miller, in 1956, and eventually had three children of her own. Betty and Johnny raised their family in Owensboro.
Betty was a truly exceptional woman and loved by all who knew her. She was quick-witted and comical, compassionate and generous, an entertaining story-teller and phenomenal cook. She was a proud and devout member of the Catholic church and attended Our Lady of Lourdes for the majority of her years in Owensboro. She retired decades ago from GE, and had worked for some time at MPD, as well. Mamaw Betty was the salt of the earth.
By the time of her passing, Betty had suffered the unthinkable heartache of burying all three of her children: infant son, David Miller, William “Bill” Miller, and John “John Phil” Miller. She is preceded in death, also, by her husband Johnny; her parents, Firman and Ginny Mattingly; and all four of her siblings, Mary Celestine “Tean” Mattingly, William “Bach” Mattingly, Firman “Junie” Mattingly, Jr. and James “Jim” Mattingly. A wondrous reunion undoubtedly erupted Friday night as her family welcomed Betty to her eternal resting place.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barb Miller; granddaughter, Melissa Miller; and grandsons, John Miller, Jr. (Kara) and Chris Miller (Audrey), all of Knottsville; six great-granchildren, Tanner, Kinleigh, Graham, Reed, Emmett and Finn Miller; her sisters-in-law, Lorene Mattingly and Margret Helen Liles and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty Jean held a particularly special bond with her niece, Pat Hamilton.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky, to who the family would like to extend our deepest appreciation.
All who wish to honor and remember Betty Jean Miller at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Miller. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Betty Jean Miller and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented