Betty Jean Roach, 75, of Owensboro, made her way toward Heaven Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Arthur Lee and Frances Theresa Yeckering Sapp. Betty was a dedicated homemaker, but she had also worked at M.P.D., Gabe’s Tower, cleaned houses, and, most recently, worked at Jumpin’ Jack’s Convenience Store. She was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Betty thoroughly enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Roberts, and brothers, Lynn Massey and Johnny, Doug, and William Sapp.
Betty is survived by her husband of 50 years, William Roach; children, Jennifer Goode and Michael Roach (Renee); grandchildren, Josh Crisp (Heather Whittaker), Jayson Roach, Madison Roach, Hannah Roach, and Andrea Goode; a great-granddaughter and “Baby Bean Crisp” (expected in November); a sister, Mary Sapp; brothers, Joseph, Jimmy, and Albert Sapp; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Peaches and Esme.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, June 16, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented