Betty Jean Sapp, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Signature at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Owensboro on May 2, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Katherine Crisp Lyons and was retired from General Electric. She married Harry Douglas Sapp — the love of her life — who preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Sapp loved shopping and going to the grocery store. Once home, every item had to be perfect in its place in storage, so much so that if she took one item out, there was a note on the fridge to replace the item before the second one was used. She and Mr. Sapp loved traveling to Gatlinburg, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. They also had a fondness for horse racing — Ellis Park was the place to be. They also loved the casinos and visited them quite often to “make their deposits on the casino upkeep.”
Surviving are daughters Cathy Miller Evans, Debbie Lyle and Vickie Royal, all of Owensboro; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Services are private with entombment in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
