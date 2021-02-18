Betty Jean Strader, 86, of Greenville, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, following a lengthy illness. She was born July 7, 1934, in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, the daughter of Cecil Harris and Anna Huck Harris. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, and she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City. She loved the Lord and her family, and she enjoyed crocheting, quilting and playing Bingo (hence her nickname, Betty Bingo). She loved animals and was a loyal supporter of the ASPCA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James C. Strader Jr., two sons James C. Strader III and Kenneth L. Strader; one daughter, Donna J. O’Bannon; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She is survived by one daughter, Doreen (James) Cain; one son, Billy (Debra Riepe) Strader; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Central City conducted by Father Josh McCarty. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the church.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Betty was a bright light in all our lives and will be truly missed. We love her and thank her for all the love and wonderful memories she left us with.
