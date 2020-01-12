CENTRAL CITY -- Betty Jean Vincent Humphrey passed away at her home Jan. 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1926. She was a member of Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where she served in several positions over the years, including Sunday school teacher. She loved her church family very much and had a very close and special bond with her adult ladies Sunday school class.
She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. She loved her family and was always eager to brag on them. She was a telephone operator and a homemaker. She enjoyed cake decorating, painting and hunting turkey and deer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Humphrey; grandson Jonathan Peay; her parents, Gus and Marie McClellan Vincent; and brother Lewis Vincent.
Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Mary Kate and Joe Kordes, and Ladena and David Peay of Central City; grandchildren Christen (Mark) Stinnett, Brent (Kim) Gatton, Stacey (Travis) Fox and Kevin (Whitney) Peay; and great-grandchildren Abigayle Stokes, Wyatt Gatton, Will Gatton, Reid Gatton, Luke Fox, Olivia Fox, Bryant Peay, Mackenzie (Austin) Hopkins, Madyson Stokes and Carter Stinnett.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Travis Fox officiating and Bro. Ron Metheny and Bro. Leroy Rearden assisting. Burial will be in Cherry Hill Cemetery in Central City, where Brent Gatton, Kevin Peay, Mark Stinnett, Jimmy Vincent, Chuck Vincent, Gus Vincent, Rodney Nelson and Mark Combs will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home.
The family request expressions of sympathy may be made to the Cherry Hill Cemetery Fund for the care and upkeep of the cemetery. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
