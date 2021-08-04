Betty Jean Wardrip, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 18, 1946 in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Rev. William S. Roberts and Ruth Pickering Roberts.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl Wardrip.
Betty Jean is survived by her sons, Mark Higdon and Darrin Higdon (Tonya); a brother, the Rev. Timothy W. Roberts (Kay); a sister, Brenda Stroud (Jerry); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one more great-grandchild on the way.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Betty Jeans family will be holding a memorial service 1 p.m. Wednesday at Central Baptist Church, 25 St. Rt. 3543, Hawesville, KY 42348.
Commented