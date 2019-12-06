LAKE PLACID, Fla. -- Betty Jean Wilkie Kauffman, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Lake Placid, Florida. She had been a resident of Madisonville from 1964 to 1982, and of Sebring, Florida, since 1987, where she and her husband, William "Bill" Kauffman, moved after his retirement.
Born Aug. 28, 1932, in Corydon, Iowa, to Carl and Mary Catherine "Kate" Hayden Wilkie, Betty grew up in Lineville, Iowa. In high school, her activities included playing basketball and singing. She and Bill, who was from Princeton, Missouri, were married in Lineville, Iowa in 1954. Betty worked at several occupations during her lifetime: bank teller, bookkeeper, licensed beautician, and secretary in the Pentagon. During their retirement, Betty and Bill enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and Europe, square dancing, playing bingo and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her son, James Kauffman (Nina Eppes) of Nashua, New Hampshire; her daughter, Leah K. Wilson of Shelbyville; two grandchildren, James Wilson III (McKenna) of Bowling Green and Jessica Wilson of Shelbyville; and their father, James Wilson, Jr., of Simpsonville. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; and her two brothers, Billy Clarence Wilkie and John J. Wilkie.
