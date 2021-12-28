Betty Jo Embry, 85, returned home to her Lord and Savior December 26, 2021. She was born December 25, 1936, to Ruel Lee Bell and Dorothy Mae Vaughn of Somerset. Betty was one of ten children and is survived by three sisters, Janice Burton, Nancy Bebber, and Fay Wilburn.
In her younger years Betty worked at Jenner Paper Company in Louisville and later would sit with the elderly and care for their needs. For the most part Betty was a homemaker, wife, and mother.
Betty married her sweetheart Clifford Goff and together they were blessed with two daughters, Jo Ann and Rebecca. Rebecca was born exactly three months after her dear father passed away from ALS.
Sometime later Betty married Ancel T. Embry and they were blessed with two children, A. Thomas Embry Jr. and Rhonda Lee Embry. Betty suffered the second greatest loss of her life when her son Thomas (Tommy) was killed in an automobile accident.
Aside from her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her son, Tommy.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rebecca (Bryan) Fulkerson, Jo Ann (Cary) Butler and Rhonda Burnett. grandchildren, Scott and Joshua Fulkerson, Chase and Lexi Burnett, Andrew and Lannea Butler and Kimberly Robb.
Through many trials and heartaches, many losses, and a multitude of blessings, Betty remained faithful to her church and God, citing many times over how she couldn’t have “made it” or “survived” without her faith and knowledge of God’s unending love for each of us and the promise of eternal life. Her example of faith made an undeniable imprint on each one of her children and no doubt her reward will be great for that stewardship.
Services will be Thursday, December 30 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Steve Leach officiating. Friends may visit on Wednesday, December 29th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Sunnyside Cemetery following the service.
