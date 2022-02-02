Betty Jo Ferguson, 75, of Beaver Dam, passed away on January 31, 2022. Born January 18th, 1947 in Horse Branch to the late Ethel & Cordelia Renfrow Murphy. She was a waitress at Hardees.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger Dale Ferguson; sister, Costella Heflin; brothers, Charlie Lewis and Davie Lee Murphy; and a baby.
Betty leaves behind her son Jared (Lori) Ferguson; siblings, Ethel Dale, Jeffery Lee, Floria Mae Bratcher, Stephen Chester, Donna Gayle Daugherty, Chris Murphy Richard Murphy, and Angie Railey; a special niece Tamila Denise Bougeno; and several more nieces and nephews.
Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
