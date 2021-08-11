Betty Jo Hagman, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Hermitage Care and Rehab. She was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Carter County to the late James and Mary Caudill. Betty was a childcare worker out of her home for many years and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hagman; daughter Amy Janine Hagman Kirby; and brother John Paul Caudill.
She is survived by a daughter, Asia Brooke Cheryl Jalynn Roman; four grandsons, Brandon Newton, Joey Newton, Noah Roman and Jason O. Kirby; two sisters, Lou Foster and June Anderson (Andy); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
