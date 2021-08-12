HARTFORD — Betty Jo McDaniel, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 1, 1942, daughter of the late Cecil and Louise Duggins McDaniel. Betty Jo attended Living Faith Baptist Church and was retired from the State of Kentucky, where she worked as a toll attendant. She was a faithful contributor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and loved gardening and being outside. She made the best beans, cornbread and pickles in the world.
She was preceded in death also by her son, David Raley II; and grandson Dustin Dakota Raley.
Survivors include her daughter; Teresa Crabtree (Michael); son Doug Raley (Donna); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; brother Everett McDaniel; sisters Helen McDaniel, Carolyn Snow (Don) and Jan Duvall (Greg); and two aunts; Doris Payton and Mary Chandler.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
