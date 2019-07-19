BUCK CREEK -- Betty Jo Rightmyer, 83, of the Buck Creek community in McLean County, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Indiana. Betty Jo Conrad was born Jan. 2, 1936, in Livermore to the late Louis and Mary Hazel Logsdon Conrad and was married to Hershel Lee Rightmyer. Betty Jo was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. She enjoyed Elvis, her trips to the casino and spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Hershel L. Rightmyer, who died May 5, 2000.
Survivors include a son, Louis Rightmyer (Debra) of Indianapolis; a daughter, Shirley Lazzeroni (Deak) of Martinsville, Indiana; two granddaughters, Melissa Frost and Belinda Black; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Troutman of Owensboro.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Betty Jo's family from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
The Betty Jo Rightmyer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 129, Livermore, KY 42352. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
