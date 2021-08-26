MORGANTOWN — Betty Jo Rogers Chapman, 67, of Morgantown, formerly of Ohio County, passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. She was born Sept. 18, 1953, in Owensboro to the late Billy Joe and Wilda Mae Sheffield Rogers.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Susan McCluthin.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Tony) Evitts of Lewisburg; her son, Will Ferguson of Morgantown; grandchildren Sarah Ferguson of Bowling Green and Matthew Evitts and Laura Evitts, both of Lewisburg; sister Rosilinda (Robert) Farmer of Whitesville; brother Mark (Angie) Rogers of Trenton, Georgia; aunt Sue (Robert) McClearn of Central City; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a family memorial service at a later date.
Smith Funeral Home in Morgantown is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 280, Morgantown, KY 42261.
