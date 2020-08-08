Betty Jo Scrivner, 88, of Owensboro, went, in her words, “to live with the One who created her and was always closer than a brother” on Aug. 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Susan. Betty had been under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Betty was born to the late Joseph Avery and Mary Elizabeth Medlin on Feb. 5, 1932 in Utica. Betty graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and attended Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, where she met the love of her life, Robert Lee Scrivner. Betty and Bob were married on Aug. 30, 1952.
Betty was a former member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church and current member of First Baptist Church. In addition to being a pastor’s wife, mom and “grandmother,” she had been a preschool/kindergarten teacher and financial secretary at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church. Betty had a lifelong love of music, which she shared by singing and playing her beloved piano for those around her. Betty was very proud of her family and prayed continually for God’s guidance for all of them, believing that He never fails!
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Bob; her brother, Joseph Avery Medlin Jr. “Jitter”; her precious granddaughters, Kelsey and Kerrie Barton; granddaughter-in-law Natalie Bratcher; and sons-in-law Brad Barton and Jerry Dockery.
Betty is survived by her children, Mike Scrivner (Georgene) of Frankfort, Susan Dockery of Owensboro, Patti Barton of Evansville and Vicki Goins (Clint) of Frankfort. In addition, she is survived by her grandchildren, Melissa Scrivner Love (David), Autumn Head, Jared Dockery, Nick Bratcher, Amanda Bratcher, Kaitlyn Barton, Tate Hyatt (Jason) and Reid Goins; as well as great-grandchildren Abigail Dockery, Kyler Head, Evan, Camilla, and Ava Bratcher, Maddie Bratcher, Sawyer and Clark Hyatt, and Leah and Caleb Love. She is also survived by her sisters, Cicily Pruden and Pat Witherspoon.
Betty will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery in Thruston. Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County (formerly the Elizabeth Munday Center), 1650 West Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
