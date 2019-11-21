GREENVILLE -- Betty Jo Shingledecker, 86, of Greenville, died at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Muhlenberg County Aug. 28, 1933, the daughter of Larry Oliver Baugh and Myrtle Carver Baugh. She worked at Cowden Sewing Factory in human resources and later at Dame Factory as an office manager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Roy Cobb Jr.; her second husband, Chuck Shingledecker; her brother, Byron Baugh; two sisters, Sarah Elizabeth Hankins and Juanita Silvey; and her daughter, Martha Cobb Wice.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita (Bill) Sand of Riverview, Michigan, and Sue (Sam) Williams of Gainesville, Georgia; two sons, Roy Wayne Cobb of Greenville and Joe (Rita) Shingledecker of Drakesboro; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Elmore, Melissa Elmore Hanrahan, Rebecca Williams Biddy, Robby Williams, Michael Wice, Lindsay Wice Banion, Jon Cobb, Christopher Cobb, Matt Shingledecker and Amy Shingledecker Hill; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Gary's Funeral Home in Greenville conducted by the Rev. Paul Moore with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home.
