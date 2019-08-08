FORDSVILLE -- Betty Jo Staples, 83, of Fordsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home. She was born in Scottsboro, Alabama, to the late Otis and Annie Dee Arnold. She had worked at the glove factory and Walmart and was a member of Newton Springs Baptist Church, Fordsville. Betty also was preceded in death by her son, David Wayne Staples; a brother, Sonny Arnold; and a sister, Mable Siebert.
Survivors include her husband, James Staples of Fordsville; her children, Jimmy (Liz) Staples and Debra Mattingly, both of Fordsville, Dennis (Kelly) Staples of Philpot and Derek (Julie) Staples of Jacksonville, Alabama; three brothers, Mickey Arnold of Sturgis, Billy Arnold of Eufalla, Alabama, and John Arnold of Leitchfield; two sisters, Lou West of Canada and Julia Thurmon of Elizabethtown; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Newton Springs Baptist Church with burial in Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville, and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
