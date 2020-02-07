Betty Jo Turner Sosh, 64, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty Jo Turner was born Dec. 13, 1955, in Owensboro to the late Thomas Roy and Velva Dean Aldridge Turner. Betty was a senior companion at Audubon Area Center and member of the House of Prayer Church. She was a member of the Ladies of Faith and enjoyed both singing gospel music and playing the piano. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Turner; and by a sister, Fern Stevens.
Survivors include a daughter, Bridgette Sosh Morris (Rodney) of Rumsey; three grandchildren, Jarred Sosh, Taylor Sosh and Hannah Sosh; a brother, Randall Turner of Owensboro; four sisters, Alice Boarman (Wayne), Rebecca Phillips, Nancy Gaddis (Phillip) and Janice Hamilton (Junior), all of Owensboro; along with several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Mrs. Paula Nicely officiating. Burial will be in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Betty Jo Turner Sosh family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Betty Jo Turner Sosh Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
