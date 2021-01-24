Betty Josephine (née Feldpausch) Payne, 75, died Jan. 20, 2021, after a long illness. She was the dear companion and wife of David Sylvester Payne for 56 years (deceased June 16, 2019); devoted and dedicated mother of Conrad Rowland Payne (Jerri née Smith) and Rachel Lea Payne; and adored and treasured grandmother, known as “Jojo,” of Maxwell David Payne (David Lingerfelt), Mitchell Conrad Payne, Brenna Issca Payne, Ava Frances Vardiman and Edwin Lowe Vardiman III.
Betty is survived by devoted sisters Joan Frey and Linda Merritt; and brothers Jack Feldpausch (deceased), Gary Feldpausch (deceased) and David Feldpausch, all of Owensboro. Betty is also survived by treasured sisters-in-law, Bettie Lanham, Ann Keller, Gennierose Schneiderhahn and Mary Helen Stinnett; many loved nieces and nephews; cherished neighbors, Jim and Margaret Ling; and countless dear friends, porch fairies and grateful students.
Betty was born in Owensboro in April 1945 and made her home in Southgate for 48 years. She was a teacher of English and music at Our Lady of Providence in Newport, Grandview Elementary in Bellevue and a frequent and admired substitute teacher for the Fort Thomas schools. Betty was also the education director for the Behringer-Crawford Museum in Devou Park in Covington and continued sharing her time and talent as a dedicated docent for many years.
Betty lived to make every day beautiful for all of those around her. A song and a smile for anyone and everyone, her presence left you in a wash of love and happiness. Our lives were filled with music, art, laughter, compassion, parties, costumes and song. With the voice of a songbird, she cherished making a memory of every birthday, holiday or Sunday afternoon. Betty enjoyed a life filled with family, friends and grandchildren, all beside her first love and devoted husband David.
A memorial in her honor will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Behringer-Crawford Museum, 1600 Montague Road, Covington, KY 41011.
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes of Northern Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
