CENTRAL CITY — Betty Joyce Embry, 87, of Central City, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 3:41 p.m. at her sister’s residence in Central City. She was a cook for the Muhlenberg County School System and a member of Church of God of Prophecy Church.
Survivors: sons, Tim (Kim) Embry and Chuck (Karen) Embry, and siblings, Robert Erwin, Shirley Morris, Carolyn Erwin, Larry Erwin, and Sharon Erwin.
Service: Noon Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
