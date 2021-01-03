Betty Joyce Huff, 73, of Owensboro, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Betty was born in Daviess County on Jan. 30, 1947, to the late Kenneth Stevens and Mildred Elliott Stevens. She worked with Audubon Area Community Services and Daviess County Head Start as a Family Advocate. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Betty always had a good joke to tell, she never missed a UK basketball game and loved spending time with her friends and family.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald R. Hall, in 1983; and her second husband, Jerry Huff, in 2017.
Survivors include her children, Steven Dale Hall (Jennifer) and Bryan Ray Hall; grandchildren Katelyn (Katie) Hall, McKenna Hall, Steven Dale Hall II and Jayden Duke Hall; great-grandson John B. “Clyde” Hall; brother Dale (Lynn) Stevens; sister Dana (Tom) Kelly; her dog, Bandit; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private but will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Wednesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented