HORSE BRANCH — Betty June Duncan Morris joined her beloved husband, “Gobie”, and grandson, Nicholas, in heaven Sunday, June 5, 2022. She is now holding Nicholas in her arms. Betty passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Horse Branch near Caney Creek and the “curved” bridge October 22, 1934, to the late Everett and Hallie Mae Miller Duncan. Betty attended elementary school at Hopewell School in Ohio County. She was the valedictorian of her 1952 class at Horse Branch High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro and her master’s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. Betty was a retired teacher. She taught for 36 years at Horse Branch Elementary School in Ohio County. She was a dedicated teacher who served and loved her students. Betty was a member of the Kentucky Pi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa. She served as Kentucky Pi President. Betty was also a Kentucky Colonel.
Betty was a wonderful wife to her husband Goebel, who preceded her in death December 19, 2017. Betty and Goebel were happily married for 64 years. She was a loving mother to her daughter, Penny. Betty was also a devoted daughter to her parents. She took care of them in her home for several years. Betty’s hobbies were cooking, reading, watching movies, and taking care of her great-nephews, Lukas and Logan. Betty was a member of Shiloh Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her grandparents, Andrew and Janie Duncan and Joseph and Mary Agnes Miller.
Betty is survived by her devoted daughter, Penny Kathryn Morris Faulk (Gerard); three cousins, I.J. Farris, Glenna Sue Renfrow, and Gerald Miller; and a host of nephews and nieces by marriage.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 8, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Friends may visit with the family from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be left for Betty’s family at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
