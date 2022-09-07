GREENVILLE — Betty June Snyder, 81, of Greenville, died Monday, September 5, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation Center. Ms. Snyder had worked in housekeeping at the Convention Center Inn in Greenville, and she was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughter, Tammy (Billy) Pointer, and sister, Helen White.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Friendship Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
