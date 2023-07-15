Betty L. McGrew, 89, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Riverside Care and Rehab in Calhoun. She was born to the late Josh Powers and Myrtle Harris Powers. She retired from GE after 28 years of service and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after 15 years of service to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene and loved to listen to gospel music and pray.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Charles W. McGrew; sons, Eddie Leo Payne and Terry Payne; along with 12 brothers and sisters.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Winfield (Wayne) of Owensboro; best friend and granddaughter, Maddie Polston; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bertha Ralph.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Riverside Care, especially Barbara, Jennifer, and Nurse Dana of Serenity Hall.
The funeral service for Betty will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Mike Morris officiating. A burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
