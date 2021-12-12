Betty L. Metcalf, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Center. She was born Feb. 21, 1943, in Freeport, Illinois, to the late James and Juanita McClintock.
In addition to her parents, she iwas preceded in death by a son, David Farrar; and three sisters, Ruth Ann McClintock, Janice McClintock and Thelma McClintock.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, James T. Metcalf Jr. of Owensboro; children Thomas (Debra) Farrar, Susan (Rob) Reitmeier, Cynthia (Shane) Hix, John Farrar, Anna Metcalf and James (Theresa) Metcalf; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings James McClintock, Rose Barncord, Jean Rouse, Bryan McClintock and Alicia Hall; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
