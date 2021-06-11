Betty Lee Elliott, 90, passed Sunday, June 6, 2021, at The Good Samaritan Home in Evansville, Indiana. She was born in Owensboro on Nov. 28, 1930, to the late Layman Edward and Alma Lee Kelley.
Betty loved her family deeply and took pride in all of them. She was a devout Christian. She also had a sharp wit and wasn’t afraid to use it. She graduated from Owensboro High School and worked at General Electric, S.W. Anderson’s and CVS in Owensboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Marion Earl Elliott; son Bruce Wayne Elliott; grandson Eric Allan Lester; brother Layman Edward Kelley Jr.; and sister Mary Ruth Cooprider.
She is survived by her children, Toby Elliott (Brenda) and Stacy Warren (Jerry); grandchildren Kelly Rexing (Jerry), David Elliott (Julie), Calvin Elliott (LaDawn McGinnis), Bruce Lester (Sarah), Mark Lester (Erica) and Zach Evans (Danielle Norris); nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Home and Heart to Heart Hospice for their care, and a special thanks to Betty’s roommate, Esther Neuendorf, for her friendship and love.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
