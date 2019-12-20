POWDERLY -- Betty Lorene Loney, 83, of Powderly, died 1:07 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. Mrs. Loney was born Dec. 12, 1936, in Butler County. She worked in the housekeeping department at Sparks Nursing Home and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved spending time with her family, including playing games and spending time with one another. She enjoyed singing at church and at the nursing home. She was a very happy person. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah and Hazel King.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Loney of Owensboro, Bobby (Debbie) Loney of Madisonville, Donald (Tamaela) Loney of Greenville and Herman Loney of Central City; daughters Janet Loney of Central City and Betty Miller of Powderly; grandchildren Regina Lear, Amy Gardner, Bobby Loney Jr., Amanda Sturgill, Carl Donald Loney Jr., Tabitha Fuller, Jennifer Blackburn, Lilly Blackburn and Teria Miller; several great-grandchildren; brothers Preston King and Thurston King; sister Lynn Noffsinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Jerry Whitehouse Jr. officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented