HORSE BRANCH — Betty Lou Allen, 88, of Horse Branch, earned her Heavenly reward on Thursday, March 12, at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born July 4, 1931, in Ohio County to the late Claude J. Daugherty Sr. and Vonnie Simpson Daugherty. Betty was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ. She worked for General Electric and owned and operated Allen’s Grocery.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Allen; siblings Delois Morris, Peggy Burden, Claudette Bunch, Daymon T. Daugherty, James O. Daugherty, Russell C. Daugherty, Dennie Daugherty and Claude J. “Paul Ray” Daugherty; son-in-law Ricky Leon Autry Sr.; daughter-in-law Debbie Fulkerson Allen; granddaughter-in-law Linda Gail Autry; and great-grandson Tyler Dalton Autry.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory two children, Eric Dalton Allen of Beaver Dam and Jeanette Autry of Horse Branch; five grandchildren, Ricky Autry Jr., Chad (Heather) Autry, Bethany (J.T.) Belcher, Deric Shane (Nikki) Allen and Ericka (Adam) Allen; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter Autry, Jax Autry, Aidan Belcher, Kara Belcher, Toby Belcher, Asher Belcher, Carrissa (Brent) Wortham, Caleb Allen, Brookelyn Allen and Cooper Allen; and one great-great-granddaughter, Avaleigh Wortham.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Sugar Grove Church of Christ, 5 Scenic Lane, Horse Branch, KY 42349, with DeWayne Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Betty’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Betty Lou Allen by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented