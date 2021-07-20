SACRAMENTO — Betty Lou Ashby, 79, of Sacramento, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mrs. Ashby was born May 13, 1942, in Muhlenberg County. She was a wife and mother, and member of Heritage Baptist Church in Sacramento. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Rena Mencer; brothers Leonard Mencer and Kenneth Mencer; and twin sister Patty Vincent.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Ashby; daughters, Cindy (Clay) Reynolds, Donna (Gary) Scott, and Sabrina (Eddie) Ashby-Pogue; grandchildren, Brad, Brandon, Adam, Tabatha, Caleb, Charity, and Reid; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Freida Vaught; and brother, Glendel Mencer.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 12 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Bro. Dale Ward officiating. Burial in West Schoolhouse Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the funeral home.
